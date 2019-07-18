Local referee Trustin Farrugia Cann was handed a prestigious appointment after he took charge of the Euro 2020 qualifier from Group E between Wales and Azerbaijan at the Cardiff Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

Farrugia Cann, 33, was aided by Alan Camilleri and Luke Portelli in the form of assistant referees. Alan Mario Sant was the fourth official of the tie.

Last June, Farrugia Cann was promoted to UEFA Category Two. He had been on the FIFA Panel since 2016 and throughout the past seasons he has been appointed as referee for several high-profile match, especially at youth level including at the 2019 UEFA U-17 European Championship final between the Netherlands and Italy.

Farrugia Cann returned to Wales for the second time this season after he was the referee for the UEFA Champions League qualifier between JD Cymru Premier champions The New Saints and FK Feronikeli of Kosovo back in July.

He also refereed The New Saints in the same competition back in 2016/17 when they defeated SP Tre Penne of San Marino.

The 33-year old has also refereed a UEFA Europa League qualifier in Armenia this season, as well as the UEFA U17 Championship finals that were held in Ireland back in May. He will be assisted by Alan Camilleri, who was also on duty at The New Saints in July, as well as Luke Portelli. The fourth official is Alan Mario Sant. All the officials are from Malta.

For the record, Gareth Bale handed a late win to Wales as they defeated Azerbaijan 2-1 to keep their chances of qualifying to next summer's tournament alive.

Meanwhile, Matthew Degabriele and Fyodor Zammit were tasked with two U-21 international games.

Degabriele officiated the U-21 international friendly between Italy and Moldova at the Stadio Massimino of Catania, with the Azzurrini emerging winners 4-0.

Fellow Maltese officials Jurgen Spiteri and Mitchell Scerri were the assistant referees.

Zammit, on his part, was involved in Ireland U-21's 1-0 win over Armenia in their European Championships qualifier, at the Tallaght Stadium in Dublin.