FIFA badge referee Trustin Farrugia Cann has been tasked to officiate the UEFA Europa Conference League tie between Rakow of Poland and Lithuania’s Suduva, in Poland.

This second leg will be played in the Stadion Wroclaw after the goalless stalemate in the first leg played in Lithuania, last week. Tie is scheduled to start at 7pm.

Farrugia Cann will be aided by fellow Maltese colleagues in Luke Portelli and Duncan Sultana as assistant referees. Stefan Pace has been named fourth official for this game.