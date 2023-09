Local match official Philip Farrugia is set to take charge of an important Euro 2024 qualifier as he will officiate Croatia’s home game against Latvia on Friday.

The 2018 World Cup runners-up will host the Baltic side in Group D’s match in Rijeka, with Farrugia set to be aided by local assistant referees Alan Camilleri and Luke Portelli.

Fellow Maltese colleague Trustin Farrugia Cann will take on the role of fourth official.

