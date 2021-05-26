FIFA referee Trustin Farrugia Cann has been appointed to officiate the friendly international between Italy and San Marino in Cagliari, this Friday.

For the match in the Sardegna Arena – pencilled at 20.45 – Farrugia Cann will be assisted by Luke Portelli and Edward Spiteri as assistant referees.

Fourth official appointed for this international match will be Antonio Guia from the Italian federation.

