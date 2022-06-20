FIFA badge referee Matthew De Gabriele and FIFA badge assistant referee Luke Portelli are currently involved in the prestigious UEFA U-19’s European Championships held in Slovakia.

Both Maltese officials are part of a selection of European referees that will be monitored closely by four experienced referee observers in Denmark’s Jorn Larsen, Spain’s Juan Antonio Marin, Portugal’s Vitor Manuel Pereira and Marian Ruzbarsky of Slovakia.

