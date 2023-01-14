A team of researchers in the UK headed by a leading Maltese endocrinologist has published results which could make the lives of certain patients easier and less stressful.

The team was led by Miguel Debono, consultant endocrinologist at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and honorary senior lecturer at the University of Sheffield’s Department of Oncology and Metabolism.

It showed that saliva tests for measuring ‘waking’ cortisol demonstrate significant advantages over standard blood tests.

Despite being linked to stress, the hormone cortisol is vital for the human body. An absence of the hormone can be fatal, causing low blood pressure, glucose and sodium and high levels of potassium.

‘Waking’ cortisol refers to the levels of the hormone that are released by the body in the first hour after sleep.

How the study was carried out

The study involved the participation of over 200 patients at risk of adrenal insufficiency, a common disorder which occurs when the body is no longer able to produce cortisol.

Participants were asked to test themselves using at-home saliva tests in the morning, while continuing to be monitored using traditional methods.

The results showed the saliva test was able to make an accurate diagnosis in 70 per cent of cases and saves considerable time and money.

The researchers estimate that if delivered across the entire UK, hospital-based tests could be reduced by more than a third, from 92,000 annual patient visits per year to just 23,000.

Participants also reported finding the tests less painful and less stressful

“We are delighted to be presenting the findings of this important study as this shows that testing for waking cortisol through a simple at-home test provides a more rapid and convenient way to screen for the condition,” Debono said.

A saliva test is “just as accurate as a blood test and enables patients to get an early diagnosis which can be key in preventing an adrenal crisis”, he added.

The improved convenience of the test has proven a hit among patients, with 59-year-old Louise Smart saying it was easier to do and saved time, a trip to the GP and endocrine appointment, “so it’s been a win-win for me”.

The research was funded by a prestigious National Institute for Health and Care Research grant.