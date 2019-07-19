Cocaine use directly affects blood circulation in the foot, with the risk of developing peripheral arterial disease, a Maltese podiatrist concluded.

Nicola Camilleri, who conducted the study as part of her Master’s thesis in podiatry, found that the results suggested cocaine users experienced diminished vascular supply in the lower limbs.

Peripheral arterial disease is a circulatory problem in which narrowed arteries reduce blood flow to the limbs. When the disease is developed, it usually means that the body’s extremities, generally the legs, are not receiving enough blood flow to keep up with the demand.

The condition could also be a sign of more widespread fat deposits in the arteries, which could also reduce blood flow to the heart and brain.

Previous studies have already made a correlation between cocaine use and cardiovascular disease, which, in turn, is also linked to peripheral artery disease.

The aim of her study was, therefore, to establish how cocaine use specifically impacted arterial perfusion in the lowers limbs when compared to non-drug users, Ms Camilleri told Times of Malta.

The research involved 60 participants, 30 of whom were cocaine-dependent users who smoked and consumed alcohol while the rest did not take any drugs but still smoked and consumed alcohol habitually.

There should be more awareness and education among cocaine users

Drinking and smoking also have adverse effects on circulation in the lower limbs.

The study involved intensive vascular testing, with Ms Camilleri administering doppler tests, ankle brachial blood pressure tests and toe brachial blood pressure tests to the subjects.

The blood pressure of cocaine users was then compared to that of the drug-free patients, the results of which suggested diminished circulation in the former.

The study is being considered for publication in foreign medical journals.

“There should be more awareness and education among cocaine users if foot complications are to be avoided,” Ms Camilleri said.

In her recommendations, she is proposing that foot screenings and foot health be included in the rehabilitation offered to cocaine users.

“Regular screenings could reduce the risk of foot complications, such as ulcerations and amputations, and improve the patients’ quality of life,” Ms Camilleri said.