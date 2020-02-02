The two Maltese Rotary clubs, Rotary Club Malta and Rotary Club La Valette, have joined forces to support Hospice Malta. Their donation will go towards the establishment of St Michael Hospice, the first state-of-the-art complex in Malta dedicated entirely to providing comprehensive palliative care.

“We Rotarians have agreed to provide the furnishings of the 16 bedrooms at the new St Michael Hospice in St Venera. Our motto is to help people who are less fortunate than us and we wish to be of ser­vice to Hospice Malta. Many of us, our relatives and friends have received the caring and valuable ser­vice offered by Hospice Malta and we wanted to give them back something, enabling the hospice to continue with its priceless service and care,” said a representative from the Rotary Clubs.

Kenneth Delia, general manager at Hospice Malta, thanked Rotary Club Malta and Rotary Club La Valette for their generosity, adding that the donation will help provide their loved ones with the care that they deserve.

Hospice Malta’s primary role is to provide and promote palliative care services to patients suffering from cancer, motor-neuron disease, and end-of-life cardiac, respiratory, renal and liver disease free of charge. Through St Michael Hospice complex, Hospice Malta will expand its present community services to over 10,000 visits per year to patients and their families.

Hospice Malta is a registered NGO with the Commissioner for Voluntary Organisations, and offers all of its services free of charge to patients in Malta and Gozo.

Rotary welcomes the support of any company or individual who may wish to donate towards its scheme. They may do so by sending an e-mail to robvonbrockdorff@gmail.com or annemariebianchi@gmail.com. For more information on Hospice Malta, visit hospicemalta.org.