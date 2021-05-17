Rugby clubs and student organisations have teamed up to launch a campaign towards encouraging youngsters in Malta to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
As from Monday, the health authorities and the government opened vaccinations to everyone who is 16 years and older.
The initiative named #GetVaccinated, which was spearheaded by the University of Malta’s rugby union team UM Wolves RFC, sees a total of five rugby union clubs and 15 University student organisations come together with one aim: to encourage youths to get vaccinated.
Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us