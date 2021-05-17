Rugby clubs and student organisations have teamed up to launch a campaign towards encouraging youngsters in Malta to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

As from Monday, the health authorities and the government opened vaccinations to everyone who is 16 years and older.

The initiative named #GetVaccinated, which was spearheaded by the University of Malta’s rugby union team UM Wolves RFC, sees a total of five rugby union clubs and 15 University student organisations come together with one aim: to encourage youths to get vaccinated.

