Jordan Gusman is adamant that the 2020 Olympic Games should be postponed as he can’t see how the coronavirus pandemic will be put under control by the time this year’s edition will be held in Tokyo this summer.

The Maltese middle-distance runner, who earlier this year won the Sportsman of the Year accolade at the SportMalta Awards Għażliet Sportivi Nazzjonali, was Malta’s best hope of attaining an automatic qualification for the Tokyo Games after his impressive performances at the start of the year.

The International Association of Athletics Federations has a qualifying ranking system for the Tokyo Games that sees the top 42 athletes in each discipline make the cut.

Until last February, Gusman was well on his way when he was ranked 26th in the world after securing back-to-back national records in the 3,000 metre race.

However, since then athletic events went into chaos with several meetings called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic and saw him slip down to 50th in the world.

“I think the situation is to be looked at day by day,” Gusman told The Sunday Times of Malta.

“However, I don’t think the Olympics should go ahead. I am by no means a health professional, but I can not see the virus being under control by then.

“It’s also a very unfair situation for a lot of athletes trying to qualify for the Games as all competitions and sporting events have been cancelled.

“My qualification situation is a little confusing. Currently I am ranked around 50th and they select 42 athletes, however, one more race around my personal best time would have me ranked in the mid 20s.

“If it were a normal season I am very confident I would have qualified. Now, I am not quite sure.”

Gusman has now returned Melbourne where he is conducting his training from home but he admits that it’s quite difficult for him to stay motivated in such a confusing scenario.

It’s also a very unfair situation for a lot of athletes trying to qualify for the Games as all competitions and sporting events have been cancelled - Jordan Gusman

“Right now, I am just training as if the Olympics is going ahead. It is a little difficult to stay motivated at times but for the most part, you’ve just got to keep the big picture in mind.

“I am back in Melbourne with my family. I thought being at home would be the best place for me in this dire time. I am currently training by myself or a few close friends.

“I have managed to still get all my training done, but in different ways to usual. I am doing a lot more indoor treadmills, gym from home. I just hope for the best.”