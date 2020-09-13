Richard Schulteis took a giant step towards sealing victory at the Euro Cup as the Maltese sailor alongside his partner Max Korner further increased their lead at the top of the 29er class in Kiel Germany.

Schulteis and Korner placed second in two of the three regattas held before winning the day’s final race to move on 13 net points at the top and give themselves a commanding 15-point lead over their nearest rivals, the duo formed by Richard’s sister Antonia and Ole Ulrich.

Antonia Schulteis and Ole Ulrich managed a third-placing in the first race then finished seventh before ending the final regatta of the day in fourth place to retain second place on 28 net points.

Denmark’s Jens-Christian Dehn Toftehoj and Jens Philip Dehn-Toftehoj remained third, but a further 12 net points adrift with only three regattas to go.

No doubt, it’s a remarkable performance by both Richard Schulteis and Antonia Schulteis who have really turned on the style during the Euro Cup which is regarded as one of the world’s biggest sailing races.

In the 49erFX division, Victoria Schulteis failed to climb up the rankings. The Maltese sailor, who is partnered by Maren Edland managed just one placing on the day, when finishing 13th in the first regatta but then failed to finish in the second race.

Schulteis and Edland are 32nd in the overall standings with 108 net points.