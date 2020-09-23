Maltese sailor Richard Schulteis continued to impress abroad when he bagged another win in an international regatta in Italy.
After his impressive victory in the 29er division at the Euro Cup in Kiel, Germany, earlier this month, the young Malta Young Sailing club sailor headed to Italy where he took part in the Foiling Week.
