Richard Schulteis and his sister Antonia turned on the style at the Euro Cup currently being held in Kiel, Germany as the two Maltese sailors are battling it out for overall victory in the 29er class.

Victoria Schulteis, the other member of the family, struggled to keep her positive momentum on day two of competition in the 49erFX division.

