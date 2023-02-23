Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine millions have fled the war seeking safety in other countries. And as the war enters its second year this week many have chosen not to return.

For Maltese saxophonist Carlo Muscat, however, Ukraine remains as attractive a prospect today as it was when he first moved there in January last year.

“I don’t see myself leaving right now,” Muscat, speaking from Kyiv, says.

The war in Ukraine has defined the country in the minds of people across the world, both for its brutality but also for the resilience of the Ukrainian people.

On February 24, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin launched an unprovoked attack on Ukraine, targeting the country’s military infrastructure with air strikes and long-range missiles and sending ground forces across the border in the north, south and east of the country.

“I didn’t leave immediately,” Muscat explains when asked about the outbreak of the conflict.

“I was in Kyiv for the first few days, mostly because there was no way to get out of the city since so many cars got onto the road within the first few hours.

“Speaking to some Ukrainians from our building, they said that the safest thing to do was to stay put. Firstly, the capital is always the most heavily guarded... secondly, there was no way to know what you would find on the road once leaving Kyiv.”

Muscat says other foreigners had reported on messaging platforms of being stranded for several days at the country’s borders, while he continued to keep in touch with the Malta embassy for updates.

“One morning they said it seems like the right time to get out of the city, so we headed west,” he explains.

'I didn’t want the war to change my decision to move there'

In the eight months that followed, Muscat spent time in Malta and elsewhere in Europe performing as part of a tour, however, in November he decided to return to Kyiv.

Despite Ukraine’s staunch resistance to the invasion, the war still rages on across much of the country and a renewed Russian offensive is expected this spring.

“I returned because I had already decided I would be moving here and didn’t want the war to change my decision,” Muscat says.

Upon returning to the city, he describes how he “immediately had to figure out” how to handle the situation.

“My apartment is on the 25th floor and no power means no elevators. The first month was rough, but then you start realising there are ways of working around it,” he says.

“The power cuts were mostly scheduled – unless due to unforeseen damage or new attacks – so you start by planning your time better, such as dedicating the time with no electricity to practice only.

“Day by day, you realise that it’s possible to adjust to any circumstance. Now, having an entire day of electricity feels like a luxury, and that’s also an important lesson.”

Muscat says some musicians he knows have joined the armed forces, while others have “put their instrument aside for many months” to assist with civilian and military logistical operations.

'Ukrainians are totally unbreakable'

Asked about the day-to-day experience of living in Ukraine during wartime, Muscat says the prices of some goods and services have increased, though most things have remained the same.

“All transport services run as usual and there is everything that is needed. The country has done a remarkable job in improving digital services – there’s now a mobile app for everything, and most of this happened as a response to the war. It’s truly impressive to watch.”

But, what has stood out the most for Muscat since the war began?

“The fact that Ukrainians are totally unbreakable,” he says.

Thankfully, nobody Muscat knows personally has been lost to the conflict, though he describes seeing friends post on social media about their losses over the last year.

Muscat says his enthusiasm for Kyiv was first sparked by a visit to the capital city in 2018.

“The musicians were great, renowned foreign artists were passing through the city quite often to play at festivals... it was interesting to discover such activity in a city few people spoke about – in my circle at least.”

Following a series of return visits over the following three years, Muscat eventually decided to leave Malta and move to Ukraine.

“I didn’t have precise plans of what I’d be doing here,” he says when asked what he had planned to do after arriving in Kyiv.

“It’s not the first time I’ve left without a detailed plan of what I’ll be doing, but, generally, if one waits for the right moment when everything falls into place, it will never happen,” he says.

A regular performer on Ukraine’s up-and-coming jazz scene, an environment he describes as having “huge potential”, Muscat has had the opportunity to play alongside various Ukrainian musicians.

“The musicians I’ve had the opportunity to play with are dedicated and passionate artists,” he says.

“In general, the overall Ukrainian mentality is very tough, and it feels like people are extremely disciplined in what they do, even in daily, mundane activities,” he says.

Soon after moving to Kyiv, Muscat was offered his first show at the 32 Jazz Club.

“This is one of the main venues in Kyiv – and in Ukraine,” he explains, noting that the club has hosted some of the top names in jazz from around the world.

On May 5, Muscat will return to the 32 Jazz Club to play his fifth show there.

When he does, it will be well over a year since the start of Russia’s war of aggression – one that Putin boasted would be over in a matter of weeks – and will be a show taking place in a club and a city still standing.

Hopefully, it will take place in a time of peace.

How would sum up Ukraine from his time in the country and his experiences working and living with its people?

“Strength, freedom and resilience,” he answers.