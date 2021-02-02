A Maltese scientist has been among the leaders of a study showing how the continental United States, Europe and Africa are drifting apart.

The University of Malta reported that 50 years since the acceptance of the theory of plate tectonics, scientists have finally found evidence of 'upwelling' from deep beneath mid-ocean ridges, which could be pushing the American, European and African plates further apart from each other.

The discovery has been published in the journal Nature. Dr Matthew Agius, was the lead author.

Until now, conventional wisdom was that the spreading of plates is normally driven by distant gravity forces as denser parts of the plates sink back into the Earth. However, the driving force behind the separation of the Atlantic plates has remained a mystery because the Atlantic ocean is not surrounded by dense, sinking plates, the University said.

In 2016, 39 seismometers were placed at the bottom of the ocean across the Mid-Atlantic Ridge. Seismologists imaged the layers inside Earth down to 700 km depth and found evidence of an upsurge of matter in the mantle – the material between the Earth’s crust and its core. Upwellings beneath ridges had been thought to originate from much shallower depths of around 60 km, however, the new observations provide evidence that upwellings are likely to originate from much deeper.

It was one of only a few experiments of this scale ever conducted in the oceans.

The one-year long seismic dataset allowed the team to image variations in the structure of the Earth’s mantle near depths of 410 and 660 km – depths that are associated with abrupt changes in mineral phases. The observed signal was indicative of a deep, sluggish and unexpected upwelling from the deeper mantle. The findings provide a greater understanding of plate tectonics which causes many natural disasters around the world, including earthquakes, tsunamis and volcanic eruptions.

Matthew Agius, a former post-doctoral fellow at the University of Southampton said: “This was a memorable mission that took us a total of 10 weeks at sea. The incredible results shed new light in our understanding of how the Earth interior is connected with plate tectonics, with observations not seen before.”

Agius is a University of Malta graduate with a Bachelor of Science Honours degree acquired in 2004 followed by a Master of Science degree awarded in 2007 under the supervision of Prof. Pauline Galea.

He is also the co-founder of the Science Students' Society (S-Cubed). He then pursued further studies in seismology at the Dublin Institute for Advanced Studies and read for a Doctorate of Philosophy from Trinity College Dublin in Ireland. Dr Agius is currently at Università degli studi Roma Tre in Italy on a Marie Skłodowska-Curie Individual Fellowship awarded by the European Commission conducting research on the tectonic systems in the central Mediterranean.