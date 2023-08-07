Seventy-five Maltese scouts, many of whom are children, will be leaving campsites in South Korea as the region braces itself for a looming and potentially deadly typhoon.

The Maltese contingent taking part in the World Scout Jamboree includes 47 children and adolescents as well as adult volunteers, helpers and leaders.

They will be evacuated from their campsite early on Tuesday along with 43,000 other scouts from 150 countries.

Typhoon Khanun, which killed at least two people in Japan, is due to make landfall in South Korea on Thursday.

The typhoon is expected to hit areas where tens of thousands of scouts have been camping to take part in the 25th edition of the World Scout Jamboree, which is held every four years for scouts aged 14 to 17.

Organisers said on Monday that all scouts camping at the jamboree would be moved out of campsites, which will be closed as a preventative measure.

'We are safe'

In an email sent on Monday following that announcement, contingent leader Timmy Cutugno assured parents of Maltese scouts that their children are safe and that the decision to move was purely precautionary.

"The situation on the site is as normal, weather is sunny and warm today, and normal programme activities for participants are ongoing," he told parents.

"The [Korean] Government will soon provide details of the early departure plans and the sites that will host the participants.

"This is a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of all participants. We are safe and will be making the best of our last day on site."

A few of the Maltese scouts in South Korea. Photo: Facebook/The Scout Association of Malta

South Korea's weather agency said Typhoon Khanun is forecast to bring heavy rain and strong winds across the Korean peninsula, including winds with a maximum speed of up to 44 metres per second - powerful enough to derail a moving train.

The thousands of scouts will be relocated to hotels in South Korea's capital, Seoul, in a bid to continue the jamboree indoors in the best way possible. The event is scheduled to run till August 12.

A problem-plagued jamboree

The looming typhoon is the second major disruption to the jamboree.

An extreme heatwave a few days ago caused hundreds of scouts to fall ill. As it grappled with the hot weather, the Korean government delivered tons of bottled water, five tons of ice daily and free ice cream to the campsites.

But the situation became so dire that the American and British contingents left the jamboree and Korean media dubbed the event “a national disgrace”, as criticism grew over conditions at the campsite.

But up until Sunday, the Maltese contingent was determined to brave it all.

In a Facebook post, The Scout Association of Malta said "the Maltese contingent has displayed remarkable resilience and adaptability throughout these circumstances".

It said that despite the US and UK contingents leaving early, "the Maltese contingent is committed to staying at the Jamboree site, standing firm in the face of adversity".

"Our scouts are exhibiting prudence by staying well-hydrated, seeking shade during peak hours, and benefiting from excellent care and guidance provided by our dedicated team of leaders," it said on Sunday.

"The Scout Association of Malta has taken every measure to evaluate the situation critically, seeking counsel from experts, and collaborating closely with relevant authorities, to make informed decisions.

"Our goal remains focused on maximising the potential for our scouts to grow, learn, and embrace the international camaraderie that defines the World Scout Jamboree."

Maltese scouts will have spent a total of three weeks in South Korea. Photo: Facebook/The Scout Association of Malta

That was before, however, organisers of the World Scout Jamboree asked host South Korea on Monday to "urgently" evacuate tens of thousands of children from their campsite ahead of the typhoon.

Organisers had insisted the event would continue but on Monday the World Organisation of the Scout Movement said Seoul had told them that "due to the expected impact of Typhoon Khanun, an early departure will be planned for all participants".

1,000 buses to be deployed to relocate scouts

Times of Malta reported earlier on Monday that the organisers said the early departure did not mean the end of the event, adding that the jamboree was "merely relocating due to a natural disaster but will continue".

The government has promised a schedule of cultural tours, while a K-Pop concert is scheduled for Friday before the event officially closes on August 12.

The government will deploy some 1,000 buses to relocate the scouts, and the campsite will shut down once all the participants are evacuated.

The Maltese contingent plans to stay in Korea for the entire duration of the originally planned trip, returning to Malta on August 18.