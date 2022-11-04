More than two-thirds of people in Malta believe the country’s air quality has deteriorated in the past 10 years and the majority are afraid their health is suffering more as a result of the pollution.

The Maltese are the most concerned among Europeans about the impact of poor air quality on their health, a Eurobarometer survey shows.

The survey was conducted between March and April, shedding light on European citizens’ views on their country’s air quality.

Sixty-seven per cent of locals said they believe the quality of Malta’s air has gotten worse in the past decade, the highest rate in Europe alongside Cyprus.

The survey revealed the Maltese are also the most concerned about the impact of air pollution on their health.

When asked about respiratory diseases resulting from poor air quality, for instance, 75 per cent of Maltese respondents said they deem this to be “a very serious problem”.

When asked about asthma, the rate was even higher, with 78 per cent calling it a serious problem. This figure dipped slightly to 67 per cent as regards heart disease.

All three of these rates, gauging concerns over specific conditions, were the highest in Europe.

'Go for low emission transport'

Asked about the most effective ways of tackling problems of air quality, the Maltese pointed to low emission transport modes, such as walking, biking, public transport and low-emission shared vehicles as their preferred solution.

Almost a third of respondents also said they agree with the introduction of penalties for those responsible when air quality standards are breached.

Resondents wanted to see less polluting forms of transport.

Meanwhile, 64 per cent of respondents said they believe the public authorities are “not doing enough” to promote good air quality.

However, even more respondents believe employers are also part of the problem: 74 per cent said they believe they are not doing enough to enable more sustainable commuting such as biking and use of public transport.

According to a European Commission report published in July, congestion, noise and air pollution from traffic cost Malta some €400 million annually. The so-called external costs of transport amount to 3.6 per cent of the island’s GDP.