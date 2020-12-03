Silent Night is a very traditional carol which reminds us about the special night when Jesus Christ was born.

Amber created a contradictory image of this carol by being in an empty theatre in which there is no audience to perform to, and reminiscing about better days.

During the past months, the arts have been affected drastically by COVID-19, with the result that many productions, shows, gigs and events have been cancelled and many artists have lost their jobs. It has been, and still is, a very tough time.

Unfortunately, the arts are known to be taken for granted most of the time and many erroneously consider them as extracurricular activities and, as such, not really jobs

However, it is during these times that many have started to appreciate the arts more, especially now that everything has been put on hold.

Just like as in this carol - Silent Night, the theatre and all other art forms have been ‘silent’ - not on just one single night, but throughout all nights of these past months. The artists have no idea when they can get back to work or when all of this will end.

This rendition of Silent Night by Amber serves to create more awareness about the arts, and the importance that needs to be given to them.

Moreover, it serves as a reminder to everyone that all forms of art are important.

People sacrifice and work hard for their art, and it is during moments like these that we appreciate what it means not to be able to passionately express one’s emotion.