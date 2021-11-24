Più di te is the title of Emma Muscat’s latest song, out on all music platforms on November 24.

It narrates the personal rebirth of a young woman who puts away her fears and focuses on finding her self-confidence.

The launch follows on the success of Sangria, featuring Astol, and the latest hit single Meglio Di Sera, featuring Astol and the Spanish singer-songwriter Alvaro de Luna, both certified gold for their sales by FIMI (Federazione Industria Musicale Italiana).

Muscat is a 21-year-old Maltese singer-songwriter and pianist who has been playing the piano and singing since the age of five.

Emma Muscat

Her first album Moments entered the top 10 of the FIMI chart for three consecutive weeks, preceded by the single I Need Somebody.

Emma attended Isle of MTV2018 together with Jason Derulo, Hailee Steinfeld and Sigala and in 2019 with Martin Garrix, Bebe Rexha and Ava Max.

She also duetted with Eros Ramazzotti at the Joseph Calleja concert and opened a concert for Rita Ora and Martin Garrix.

Muscat can boast a string of successful releases that have embellished her music career.