Maltese singers led by the coach of Voice Lab Malta, Claudia Magrin, had a taste of success at the 'Next Generation' festival in Gardaland, Italy. Thirteen-year-old Kylie Micallef won the contest, scooping a contract with the Sonohra label, which operates under Sony.

In the adult category, Aiden Aquilina Cohen placed second. As a prize, he will be singing, together with Bradley Debono, during a prestigious evening in aid of the charity Premio Beatrice of Verona, Italy. Italian musical legends, among which Matia Bazar, will also be performing.

Gail Attard will be part of a project launched in 240 countries around the world, while 15-year-old Elisa Andrea Muscat won a scholarship with Disney International.

During this same festival, Christina Magrin launched and performed her new song, which she also penned. Be Someone was received with great applause by many prominent people in the audience, among which a director from Warner Italy.

This is the link to the winning song by Kylie Micallef: https://fb.watch/8cglIp7btK/