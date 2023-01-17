The first International Shooting Sport Federation Shotgun Event of the year is presently being held in Rabat the capital city of Morocco.

The Maltese Skeet Athletes on Tuesday finished competing in the Individual and the Team Events.

Marcello Attard, Clive Farrugia, and Marlon Attard had very good results, with Marcello Attard hitting 122/125, Farrugia 121/125, and Marlon Attard 119/125 targets.

Liam Sciberras and Andre Cassar were also competing in this World Cup, where Sciberras scored 114/125 while Cassar finished his competition with 104/125.

By this result, Marcello Attard and Farrugia ranked in the 10th and the 11th place respectively, whereas Marlon Attard finished in the 21st place overall.

