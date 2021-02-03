Maltese smokers are among the most likely Europeans to light up every single day, an EU-wide survey has found.

A survey released by the European Commission on Wednesday found that 97% of self-described smokers in Malta puff on a cigarette at least once a day. That is the second-highest rate in Europe. The EU average is just 67%.

On average, Maltese cigarette smokers puff their way through 14-a-day, that’s two cigarettes less than they used to smoke three years ago, and is in line with an EU-wide trend of smokers trying to limit their intake.

Greece has the most self-declared smokers at 42%, while Sweden has the least with just 7% saying they regularly light up.

A fifth of Maltese, 20%, say they smoke just below the EU average of 23%.

The number of people in Malta who describe themselves as smokers is also being stubbed out.

RELATED STORIES Forty million cigarettes were bought illegally last year

For the proportion of Maltese smokers is currently 4% lower than it was in 2017, and 8% lower than it was in 2014.

The survey found that while 17% of Maltese used to smoke they have now kicked the habit. The percentage is, however, somewhat lower than the European average of 22%.

Two-thirds of Maltese, 62%, say they have never smoked - not even once.

Maltese start smoking at a younger age

The Maltese also attempt smoking at an earlier age than most Europeans.

According to the survey, Maltese are 16.9 years old when they have their first drag, that’s a full year younger than their European neighbours.

On average, Maltese smoke for 28.6 years, a year more than the European average.

Half of Maltese smokers say they tried to quit but failed. Around 14% have tried to do so in the past 12 months.

Those who did quit managed to do so mostly using nicotine replacement alternatives such as chewing gum or patches. In fact, 18% said this was what got them through the process.

On the other hand, 11% used electronic alternatives.

Malta made smoking indoors at public spaces illegal in 2004. However, this latest survey found that just over a fifth, 22%, of Maltese respondents said that the last time they visited a bar people were smoking inside.

On the flip side, 84% said that people were smoking on the outside terrace of bars or restaurants last time they visited.

What are the Maltese lighting up?

Smokers on the island by far prefer packets of ready-rolled cigarettes, with 85% saying this was what they liked to puff on. This is higher than the EU average of 78%.

On the other hand, 17% said they smoked hand-rolling tobacco, and just 2% smoke cigars.

Maltese are not keen on hookah, known locally as shisha pipes, with just 7% saying they have tried them before.

Just 2% say they have smoked cannabis products in the last year, that’s well below the EU average of 7%.

Maltese don't care for e-cigarettes

It would appear that Maltese are not opting for e-cigarette smoking alternatives. Just 1% say they currently use one of these systems, while 87% say they have never used them before.

The same goes for heated tobacco products, with 90% giving them the thumbs down.

That being said, Maltese who have never tried e-cigarettes are among the most interested in trying them out. Some 20% say they find e-cigarettes appealing, the second-highest percentage in Europe.

However, 66% of Maltese believe that, ultimately, they are bad for one’s health. And only half of the Maltese, 56%, think they should even be stocked in shops. The same number believe they should be banned from use in public spaces.

Three out of every four Maltese said e-cigarettes should be regulated just as harshly as conventional smoking products.