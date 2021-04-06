Feds is a homegrown singer-songwriter who moved to London back in 2013 to study songwriting.

Her style is described as neo soul pop, characterised by her raw and soothing tone of voice, along with honest lyrics.

Throughout the last few years, she has been collaborating with upcoming producers Yelmo, who are also based in London.

Feds is putting in the final touches on her upcoming soon-to-be-released EP which will be a follow-up to her 2020’s chapter releases which were featured on Andrew Marstons BBC introducing show.

In Feds' words: "That Switch unpacks the confusing emotions when looking back on a relationship - post break up. Seeing things as they might have been after getting rid of those rose-coloured glasses.’’