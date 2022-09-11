Maltese soprano Christine Dalli has recently taken part in the second edition of the Cedro Opera Festival held between August 28 and September 2 at Santa Maria del Cedro, Calabria.

The festival is an initiative of maestro Christian Deliso in collaboration with the Museo del Cedro.

Singers from various parts of the world took part in workshops and masterclasses by soprano Marina Ziatkova and pianist Simonetta Tancredi.

During the final night, all participants were given the opportunity to perform.

Dalli starred in a duet, La ci darem la Mano, from Don Giovanni, together with base baritone Hazar Mursitpinar. She also sang the Ave Maria from Mascagni’s Cavalleria Rusticana, which received a roaring applause.

The Rotary clubs of La Valette Malta and Riviera dei Cedri helped sponsor the event, with the aim of supporting emerging artists and enriching the cultural life of a little-known part of Italy, the Riviera dei Cedri on the Thyrranean coast of Calabria.