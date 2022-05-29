A delegation from Vassallo Group and the Mediterranean College of Sport recently visited the renowned Aspire Academy in Qatar’s capital, Doha. As the sport college prepares to open its doors in 2024 adjacent to St Aloysius’ College, Birkirkara, it is establishing contacts and partnerships with reputable institutions specialising in sport and education in various parts of the world.

The Aspire Academy is considered the best in the world for the development of young athletes due to its state-of-the-art facilities, the advanced technology it uses as well as the renowned professional staff who lead their training programmes and sport science facilities.

During the three-day visit, the delegation toured the Aspire Academy facilities and held meetings with its top officials, including its director of performance in football and science Prof. Valter di Salvo, who has worked with Real Madrid and Manchester United in the past, and currently also works with the football federations in Qatar and Italy.

Other meetings were held with Markus Egger, director of sport and strategy, James Baker, national head of talent identification and main strength and conditioning coach, as well as Feras Btaddini, head of venues and facilities.

The Maltese delegation included former Vassallo Group chairman Nazzareno Vassallo, group CEO Pio Vassallo, Charlo Bonnici, CEO of the Mediterranean College of Sport, and George Micallef, the college’s director of sport.

