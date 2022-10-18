Maltese sport, in particular football, was on Wednesday mourning the death of former Sliema Wanderers president Robert Arrigo after a long illness at the age of 67.

Arrigo will be fondly remembered in the local football scene for his successful spell as president of Sliema Wanderers.

In fact, since he took the club presidency in 1996, Arrigo managed to turn the Wanderers into a major force in Maltese football as he led the team to win all major honours.

Initially, Arrigo had started his involvement in football administration when he was elected as president of Gżira United.

Then, in January 1996, as mayor of Sliema, he was encouraged to contest the election of president of Sliema Wanderers FC.

“When I took over as president of Sliema Wanderers FC I had a ten-year plan aimed at turning Sliema Wanderers into a major force in Maltese football and I believe that I managed to reach my objectives and now it’s time for me to move,” Arrigo had told a local newspaper in 2008 when he had announced his decision to step down as president of Sliema Wanderers FC.

