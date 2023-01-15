Maltese stand-up comedian Steve Hili is set to become the first Maltese comedian to ever do a full run at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival, taking place in March.

There he will perform his set The Sexy Environmentalist, which he is first showcasing at The Vaults Festival in London on January 25.

“The Sexy Environmentalist is a high-octane mix of environmentalism and ‘sexiness’ in a last-ditch effort to unite humanity and save the planet,” says Hili.

“Time is running out but the green movement has got its tactics wrong. We’re not going to change the world by making people feel guilty about their life choices. Instead, we have to make environmentalism attractive to the masses.”

Steve Hili during one of his shows.

Hili moved to London seven years ago to become a full-time comedian and now works across the UK comedy circuit, Europe and Australia.

With credits for the BBC and Sky, Hili is the only Maltese act to ever do a solo show in London’s West End. Last year, he became the first Maltese act to have a residency at the world famous Comedy Store in Sydney.

He has shows planned for Northern Africa, Asia and around Europe this year.

The Sexy Environmentalist is taking place at the Vault Theatre Crypt, London on January 25 at 6.25pm. For more information, visit stevehili.com.