Raiders Lija have launched their summer transfer market window with a major coup after signing young talent Lexine Farrugia from Birkirkara.
Farrugia, born in 2007, is considered as a highly promising talent in the Maltese women’s game and had already started to establish herself as a key player in Birkirkara’s first team before an injury cut her 2021/2022 campaign short.
During last season, Farrugia played eight games for Birkirkara and scored four goals including a hat-trick against second-place side Swieqi United.
Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us