Raiders Lija have launched their summer transfer market window with a major coup after signing young talent Lexine Farrugia from Birkirkara.

Farrugia, born in 2007, is considered as a highly promising talent in the Maltese women’s game and had already started to establish herself as a key player in Birkirkara’s first team before an injury cut her 2021/2022 campaign short.

During last season, Farrugia played eight games for Birkirkara and scored four goals including a hat-trick against second-place side Swieqi United.

