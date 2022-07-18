Booking a table at your favourite restaurant can get a bit messy. You spend hours trying to get through, send endless messages, then by the time you manage to get through, your Saturday night slot has been taken – and instead of a night out, you have to resign yourself to a night in.

But that was then. With restaurant reservation platform Bookia.mt, the tiresome phone calls and messages are removed from the table – and instead you are served with hundreds of restaurant options, a quick SMS confirmation, unparalleled customer service, and the option to cancel without any fees. And the service is free.

The Maltese company behind Bookia.mt has valuable experience – and started out with two platforms, https://gethitched.eu and https://evently.eu, offering weddings and events service finding. The company doubled its growth year-on-year – until the pandemic hit and the company went from having the best two months in its history to trying to keep everyone’s job.

Instead of giving up, the company invested time and research on building Bookia.mt, with the aim of building a platform that would make it easier for people to discover and book restaurants online.

Bookia.mt is Malta's only homegrown and largest restaurant booking platform on the island – the company has also launched the Bookia mobile app, which can be downloaded from the Apple Store and Google Playstore.

The Bookia platform is built by a motivated and hardworking Maltese team and to date, over 100,000 diners have dined out through the platform – with over 40 per cent of the diners being expats and tourists. Such was the success that the company was approached by various restaurateurs to build yet another platform, Bookia SMART Diary, a restaurant reservation management platform that helps restaurants of all sizes get organised, save time, automate bookings, turn more tables, collect payments, reduce no-shows and so much more. Bookia SMART Diary is now used by hundreds of restaurants in Malta, Spain, Cyprus and Italy and due to the company’s aspirations to grow internationally, Bookia SMART Diary is now being rebranded to Tableo.com.

Tableo.com is created for the modern restaurant manager who wants to make their life easier and is tired of dealing with endless phone calls for table bookings, and the constant distractions that come with replying to messages on social media. It is for the restaurant manager who wants to ditch the old paper diary for a digital solution that is super easy to use and requires very little training for staff to operate. Tableo is one of those tools that will help restaurant’s operations run smoother and will add a new level of professionalism whilst saving them time and money.

Another major achievement is that the company has become the first local one to officially become partner with Reserve with Google.

“We’re very proud of getting to this point, being trusted and partnering with one of the largest companies in the world has been quite a journey for our startup,” said Jonathan Azzopardi Frantz, CEO and co-founder.

Thanks to this partnership, restaurant guests can now reserve directly through Google Search and Google Maps and these bookings are automatically synchronised and stored in Tableo.

“Google is one of the most trusted brands in the world and now restaurants can see an increase in trust and reservations thanks to this integration. We are humbled by this partnership, not only because it has been a great undertaking that took over a year to finalise but because we are the only Maltese company who have earned this status,” added Ben Vincenti, COO and co-founder.

If you are a restaurateur, whether you have used a reservation management platform or not and you’re looking to take your restaurant to the next level, e-mail hello@tableo.com – we’d love to chat with you and show you how we can help take your restaurant to the next level.