Ryan Gellel was announced the global prizewinner of the accountancy exam in taxation by international accounting body ACCA. The 23-year-old placed first among more than 13,000 candidates from around the world who sat for the June 2019 session.

“I am honoured to receive such a prestigious award and be recognised for my hard work,” said Mr Gellel, who admitted he felt humbled by the news when he was first contacted by the Malta Institute of Accountants (MIA).

“I always found the subject of taxation interesting, but I definitely wasn’t expecting to become ACCA Global Prizewinner.”

The Malta Institute of Accountants congratulated Mr Gellel on his remarkable achievement and encouraged him to keep investing in his professional education.

MIA president Fabio Axisa and ACCA director of professional education, Reza Ali, presented Mr Gellel with the honour, during a meeting at the Malta Institute of Accountants premises, in Swatar.

“This is the result of talent and dedication combined,” said Mr Axisa. “He has made the institute proud and his success demonstrates the high standards of the accountancy profession in Malta.”

Mr Ali congratulated Mr Gellel and all the ACCA Prizewinners who achieved outstanding results in their exams. “The achievements of these Global Prizewinners and our successful ACCA students and affiliates taking these exams demonstrate the dedication, commitment and competencies for rewarding careers as qualified and ethical finance professionals. We are very proud of their success. Well done, ” he said.

Mr Axisa and Mr Ali were accompanied by MIA CEO Maria Cauchi Delia and ACCA head of Western Europe, Abdul Goffar.

Mr Gellel, who works as a junior auditor, started his ACCA course in 2017 and is determined to complete his studies by June next year.

“This prize motivates me to work harder to become a warranted accountant and join the Malta Institute of Accountants.”