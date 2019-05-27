University of Malta undergraduate Carla Zahra will be attending the Future News Worldwide 2019 conference on Tuesday and Wednesday at the Thomson Reuters UK Headquarters in Canary Wharf, London.

Ms Zahra is in her fourth and final year, reading for a BCommunications (Hons) degree at the Faculty of Media and Knowledge Sciences.

She will be among 100 budding reporters from around the world in an initiative organised by the British Council.

“This conference will crown the theoretical and practical work done during our degree course and take it to a new level,” Ms Zahra said.

Future News Worldwide identifies, trains and connects the next generation of global journalists in a partnership programme between the British Council and some of the world’s leading media organisations, including Google News Initiative, Reuters, The Herald, Facebook and STV.