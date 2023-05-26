On May 24, in celebration of the International Tea Day and educational enrichment, a group of Form 3 (Year 9) CCP Science students at St Margaret College Secondary School Verdala, Cospicua, attended a virtual lesson on Chinese tea themed ‘Tea for Harmony’, with the support of the China Cultural Centre in Malta. This initiative offered students a learning experience as they delved into the profound history and rich cultural heritage of Chinese tea through a series of engaging videos.

The students embarked on a virtual journey to explore the enchanting world of Chinese tea, guided by expert insights and captivating visuals. Through an immersive learning programme, the students discovered the intricate details of tea cultivation, preparation, and revered tea ceremonies that are an integral part of Chinese culture.

Under the tutoring of the senior science teacher Martin Azzopardi, the students were treated to a series of videos that transported them to the heartland of Chinese tea traditions. The visuals showcased the picturesque landscapes of Chinese tea plantations, unveiling the beauty of lush green tea fields and revealing the meticulous craftsmanship behind each tea leaf's production.

The virtual lesson also shed light on the cultural significance of tea in Chinese society. Students were fascinated by the stories and legends that accompany Chinese tea, which has been an integral part of Chinese culture for thousands of years. From the calming and meditative experience of tea brewing to the graceful art of tea pouring, the students gained a deeper understanding of the harmony and tranquility that Chinese tea culture embodies.

‘Tea for Harmony’ provided an invaluable opportunity for students to embrace cross-cultural learning and foster a deeper appreciation for the traditions of another nation.

Azzopardi expressed heartfelt gratitude to the China Cultural Centre in Malta for their commitment to promoting cultural exchange and providing enriching educational experiences for students.