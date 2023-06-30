Students from St Martin's College have achieved global recognition by winning the 2023 Global FinCap Challenge, an international competition administered by Junior Achievement Worldwide and the HSBC Group.

This follows their success in the Malta National Innovation Challenge as part of the JA Worldwide initiative, "Building a Financially Capable Generation".

Fifteen teams competed in this year’s Global FinCap Challenge, open to students aged between 12 and 16.

The learning experience includes hands-on workshops, an educational app called FinQuest, and local Innovation Challenge events, hosted by each of the fifteen participating JA locations. The winners of each National Innovation Challenge advance to the Global FinCap Challenge.

The Maltese team, representing JA Malta, outshone competitors from around the world with their innovative app concept, Malteasy.

The app enhances the tourist experience in Malta by providing information about local events, markets, and experiences while promoting local producers and service providers.

For the Global FinCap Challenge, the Malteasy team introduced a budgeting tool that allows tourists to create daily itineraries based on their available resources, demonstrating their financial acumen and entrepreneurial spirit.

The students' journey to victory began with the "Imagine if" challenge, where they were tasked with devising an innovative campaign to stimulate local job creation and entrepreneurial opportunities.

Their success in the national challenge earned them their place at the Global Innovation Challenge.

The initiative was supported by HSBC Malta.