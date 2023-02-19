Maltese studio Rebirth Design, the brainchild of co-founders and industry experts Paul Cuschieri and Malcolm Abela Sciberras, has completed a refurbishment project in London, as well as opened an office in the city to complement its Malta studio.

With Cuschieri hailing from a background in architecture and Abela Sciberras a formally trained interior designer, the two are united by their mutual passion for creating beautiful interiors.

Their partnership saw Rebirth transform a chic two-bedroom apartment in Southgate, set in a mid-century building at the heart of the busy suburban area of North London.

“As soon as we set foot on the property, we could immediately see and feel the untapped potential of this wonderful space,” Abela Sciberras says.

“The project was driven by a desire to create a welcoming space suitable for rent, prioritising aesthetics, functionality and durability. A minimalist style – which continues to trend and hold the universal appeal befitting of a rental investment – underlies the entire aesthetic. This brings cohesion to the space in simple, practical designs that are suitable for day-to-day living, and our final product is an apartment that feels bigger, makes better use of space, has superior lighting and hosts an interesting selection of loose furniture.”

Following a clean and bright design where mid-century modern meets soft, classy and warm, the Rebirth team considered the apartment’s orientation to maximise natural light in the strategically placed kitchen, living and dining areas. High-quality laminate flooring seamlessly blends into a terrazzo floor tile in the kitchen, which boasts sleek white cabinetry and neatly concealed appliances to create the illusion of extra space.

While a light palette keeps the property open, airy and bright, carefully selected accent colours and materials create a touch of spa-like luxury in the bathrooms and contribute a sense of lavish warmth and comfort to the apartment’s living areas.

Finally, the expertly hand-picked decorative items and artworks installed by the team at Rebirth Design Studio and Rebirth Design London Ltd give the property an enviabledesigner-finish, adding further value to the property as a rental investment.

“Our mission is to make our designs and expertise available to a wider audience, especially in the residential and hospitality sector,” explains Cuschieri, sharing the background to the newly opened Rebirth Design London Ltd office.

“Our philosophy is to provide holistic design, creating pleasant and functional interiors that promote good use of space and create a calming, safe haven in properties in London – one of the world’s busiest cities.

“The London office has tweaked the service to help propose the right materials to suit the climate and the use of the space, ever mindful of increasing utility bills.

“The two teams in Malta and London share a good synergy, keeping constant communication – which makes both our service and the implementation stage very efficient – while sharing ideas and feeding off each other’s energy to deliver a unique product across both locations.”

To find out more about Rebirth Design, visit www.rebirth-design.com.