The 13th meeting of the year which was held on Sunday afternoon at the Marsa Racetrack included two international races between Maltese and Estonian drivers.

These races were organised on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishing of the bilateral relations between Malta and Estonia and were won by two Maltese drivers, Rodney Gatt and Jason Zahra.

In this international event, Estonia was represented by Mahmoud Abdalla, Natalia Abdalla, Gudmund Haugstad, Niina Haugstad, Aimur Mets and Veronica Mets and together with their Maltese counterparts, these drivers took part in two races for class Silver and Bronze trotters on a short distance of 2140m.

