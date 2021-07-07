The Aquatic Sports Association is currently being represented by a group of swimmers at the European Swimming Junior Championships that is currently being held in Rome, Italy.

The contingent is formed by Thomas Woods, Luke Sullivan, Maya Galea, Sasha Gatt and Kristina Camenzuli.

The ASA group is led by national coach Artem Goncharenko who is assisted by Catalin Stan and Foland Eskudt.

The first Maltese swimmer to be in action at the championship was Woods who took part in the 400 metres freestyle.

