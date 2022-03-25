The Maltese swimmers selected by the Aquatic Sports Association of Malta to compete at the CIJ Meet in Luxembourg have obtained some very satisfactory performances.

The majority of the swimmers in the contingent managed to progress to the final stages of their respective races.

These were Mya Azzopardi (50m, 100m & 400m Free, 100m Fly), Dylan Cachia 50m Back, 200m and 400m Free), Nathan Cachia (100m Fly), Kristina Camenzuli (50m, 10m and 200m Fly), Andre Camilleri (100m and 200m Back), Jon-Paul Davis (50m, 100m & 200m Fly), Sarah Demicoli (100m, 200m Fly, 200m Free), Luke Ellul Sullivan (50m Free, 50m Breast), Matthew Galea (50m Free), Andrea Mallia (50m, 100m and 200m Breast), Simon Mallia (50m and 100m Fly), Nirvana Micallef (100m Fly), Nathan McCleave (50m Back, 50m Fly),

Amy Micallef (50m, 100m and 200m Breast), Maya Galea (100m and 200m breast), Rudi Spiteri (50m Fly, 50m Free), Michael Stafrace (50m Breast), Mikhail Umnov (50m and 100m Fly), Martina Valletta (200m Medley) and Thomas Wareing (100m Breast, 200m Medley).

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta