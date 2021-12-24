The Aquatic Sports Association of Malta was recently represented by 13 swimmers at the Irish Short Course National Championships.

The swimmers, five female, and eight male, aged between 17 and 25 years of age, competed in Dublin between December 16 and 19.

All swimmers managed to qualify from some of their heats to swim in the finals in the three afternoon sessions. Their performances in 78 individual swims yielded 46 Personal Best times and two new national short course records.

On December 16, Sarah Demicoli, registered a time of 2:21,10 in the 200m Butterfly event, beating her own record of 2:23,30 registered in November 2021 in Guildford.

