There was more success for Maltese swimmers on the final day of competition at the European Short Course Swimming Championships being held in Kazan, Russia when two more national records were set.

Thomas Wareing, competing in the 400m Individual Medley, established a new record time of 04:27.54, beating his own record of 04:40.02 which he established in Manchester in October 2016.

Sasha Gatt competed in the 400m freestyle event clocking a time of 04:17.41 beating the previous record time of 04:21.37 which was established by Mya Azzopardi in Istanbul last March.

