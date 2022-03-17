As part of the ongoing preparations for the 2023 Games of Small States of Europe (GSSE) which will be held in Malta, the ASA together with the National Swimming Coach Delon Dannhauser have selected a squad of Swimmers to participate in the CIJ Meet 2022 which will be held between the 18th and 20th March 2022 in Luxembourg.

The selection was made from swimmers of various ages after considering their results and performances during the last months.

The squad will leave Malta on Thursday and return on Monday. Swimmers based abroad will join the squad directly from their respective countries.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta