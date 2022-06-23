A team from The Malta Taekwondo Association have just returned from San Marino where the European Taekwondo Championships for Small States was held.

All four athletes won medals in their weight categories.

In the 80kg class, Mamadou Balde won a bronze medal after finishing only behind Luxembourg’s Chadrack Lungungu and Cyprus’ Christos Achilles.

Michela Scerri, in the 37kg weight category, also made it to the lower step of the podium that featured gold medal winner Montenegro’s Lana Baletic and Adriana Valdivia, from Andorra, who took the silver medal.

Another success was for Nathan Degiorgio in the 53 kg category, placing second and getting his silver medal after winning against Luxembourg’s Lucas Wumch.

