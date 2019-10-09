The pay of Malta's teachers is on par with that in Italy and France, when one considers allowances, benefits and emoluments, Education Minister Evarist Bartolo told parliament on Wednesday.

He said that Malta had one of the youngest teacher corps in the region and many countries faced serious teacher shortages, with Estonia's situation among the most serious.

Teachers in Malta, he said, earned about €22,000, compared to just €13,000 for teachers in Greece.

Salaries across the EU ranged from €5,000 in Bulgaria to €60,000 a year in Luxembourg, he said.