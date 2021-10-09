The Malta Motorsport Federation contingent arrived in Braga on Thursday to step up their preparations for the FIA Hillclimb Masters championships.

The five Maltese teams on their arrivals unloaded their cars out of the trailers and started their preparations.

On Friday, the Maltese teams were involved in the scrutiny of the vehicles and then took part in a parade in the centre of Braga late the afternoon.

The five Maltese cars passed the scrutiny tests smoothly.

The scrutineering session was conducted by officials from the Portuguese Motorsport Federation, on behalf of the world governing body, the FIA.

