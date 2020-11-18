Former Floriana president Riccardo Gaucci has made a passionate appeal to the Maltese government to help the clubs receive much-needed income to invest in their grassroots so that they can develop young players into the future national team players.

Gaucci’s appeal came just one day after the Malta national team came agonisingly close to winning promotion to the UEFA Nations League Division C.

