Malta placed sixth overall in an international financial literacy competition which was held online on April 20 for teenagers between 13 and 15 years of age from all over Europe.

Keira Privitera from St Clare College Secondary School Pembroke and Jamie Scerri Richard from St Edward’s College, both 15 years of age, represented Malta in the European Money Quiz 2021 Finals.

Malta competed in the quiz for the first time, after the teenagers won a competition in which several schools participated. This national competition was organised locally by the Malta Bankers Association (MBA) in collaboration with the Home Economics Seminar Centre (HESC) within the Directorate for Learning and Assessment Programmes of the Ministry for Education.

55 students from 28 countries competed during the finals of the European Money Quiz which is a European competition on financial literacy for adolescents aged between 13 and 15. The event brings teenagers from across the continent, in a bid to promote financial literacy among the young.

The winners were announced by Wim Mijs, CEO, European Banking Federation (EBF), following the conclusion of the tournament which was held online due to travel restrictions in force as a result of the pandemic.

The European Money Quiz which is Europe’s biggest financial literacy contest, attracted nearly 50,000 students this year via the Kahoot! platform. The quiz was launched in 2017 as an initiative to promote financial education by national banking associations in Europe, under coordination by the European Banking Federation.

The European Money Quiz forms part of annual European Money Week, which locally is organised by the MBA in coordination with the HESC.