The new care home for the elderly, located in the former Imperial Hotel, Sliema, has just opened its doors for residents. The home’s team appreciates the importance of social and cultural events for the social and mental well-being of its resi­dents. To this end, the Imperial held a Festin Malti (Maltese party) event for its residents and their guests in July, during which traditional food such as pastizzi and imqaret were served. Dancers from the Paul Curmi Dance Company performed traditional dances and The Happy Guitars Duo played Maltese and Italian songs. The event was held in line with health safety protocols.

Marisa Baldacchino, activity coordinator at The Imperial

Melanie Jacobs, Sarah Cassar and Kulsoom Mushtaq

The Paul Curmi Dance Company entertained residents and their guests during the Festin Malti event.