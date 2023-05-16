The average Maltese tourist is spending more during their holidays, despite the rising cost of living, new figures from the National Statistics Office indicate.

Average spending per holiday was €832 during the first three months of this year, compared to €782 last year, an increase of around 6%.

Total expenditure by outbound tourists - those living in Malta travelling to places outside the country - surpassed €131.6 million.

The average person spent €54 per night on accommodation, slightly more than the €49 per night spent during the first quarter of last year.

Holiday bookings have also soared, appearing to indicate a post-COVID rebound in the tourism industry.

Outbound tourism up 70 per cent

According to the NSO, the number of outbound tourists – those living in Malta travelling to places outside the country – increased by 70 per cent year-on-year.

Just over 88,000 people travelled in the first quarter of last year, jumping to more than 158,000 between January and March this year.

The figures appear to indicate that, despite cost-of-living being the biggest concern for the Maltese, holidays remain a priority.

Holidays were, however, slightly shorter, with an average stay of 6.8 nights this year as opposed to 7.4 nights last year. Tourists staying in some form of rented accommodation spent an average of 4.6 nights on holiday, while those staying in non-rented accommodation - a holiday home, yacht, or with friends - spent considerably more time, at an average of 11.4 nights.

Italy continues to be the most popular destination, with a share of 35.4 per cent.

The majority of outbound tourist trips were taken for holiday purposes (almost 91,000) while the remainder were for visiting friends and relatives (almost 44,000).

Half of all those travelling were aged between 25 and 44, while people in the 45-64 age bracket were next most likely to travel.