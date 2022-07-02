When Benjie Zammit was living in Bali for six months, he started to experience the “darker, sadder” side of the place and decided to do something about it.

“A lot of influencers come here and show this very glamorous side of Bali, luxurious hotels, pools, scuba diving, incredible food, you name it,” the 24-year-old said.

“But it’s evident that there is a stark difference in the way tourists experience the island and the way the locals live their lives here.”

He saw people living in poverty, struggling to pay rent for a hut,and scavenging rubbish from the street to make ends meet.

“I had started to live a normal life here and I noticed there was a darker, sadder side to what we are used to seeing on brochures or on social media,” he said.

In a matter of days, we launched a website and created a fundraiser - Benjie Zammit

He and his friend, Jack Attard Cassar, who joined him in the Indonesian province, decided to share the lives of the people in two short documentaries.

“As Jack moved in and we were discussing it, he showed me that it could be more than a personal project and that if we manage to gain some traction we would have an opportunity to make a real impact here,” Zammit said.

“In a matter of days, we launched a website and created a fundraiser.”

€25 could change somebody's life

As they speak to the residents, the pair hope they can also help them with living expenses and other challenges that they may face.

“The people we interview are from a small community; there are nine homes with about 20 people living in them,” Attard Cassar said.

RELATED STORIES Eat, pray, dance, surf and then fall in love with Bali

The sustainable school in Bali

“The plan for the fundraiser is to reach €5,000. Each home costs the equivalent of €25 a month to rent. Our plan is to be able to cover their rent for six months to a year as well as provide them with other resources, like food or whatever they may need.”

While Attard Cassar and Zammit are settled in Indonesia now, they plan to continue travelling around Asia and bring their documentary project to other countries as well.

“In a country like this, a €25 donation covering their rent for a month could seriously change somebody’s life,” Attard Cassar noted.

“We’re going to keep pushing for this project and try to help as many people as we can.”

For more information on how to donate visit https://theothersideof-bali.com/.