The number of outbound tourists in the third quarter of this year continued to increase when compared to last year's data, however, it is still below pre-pandemic levels.

National data shows there were 180,864 trips by Maltese residents travelling to, and staying in places outside of Malta for not more than 12 consecutive months.

During the same months of 2021, the National Statistics Office recorded 122,163 outbound trips, up from 51,855 in 2020. In 2019, however, there were 208,206 such trips.

Of this year's 180,864 trips in the third quarter, a total of 125,101 were undertaken for holiday purposes, followed by 34,456 trips for visiting friends and relatives. Most outbound tourists were aged between 25 and 44 years, followed by those within the 45-64 age bracket.

Italy remained the most popular destination, with a share of 37 per cent of total tourist trips.

The largest share of guest nights (56.3 per cent) was spent in rented accommodation establishments, while the average length of stay stood at 7.4 nights.

The total expenditure by outbound tourists between July and September almost reached €169.2 million - equivalent to an average of €935 per person.

NSO data also shows that between January and September, 408,143 Maltese travelled abroad. This compares to 179,847 in 2021 and 513,207 in 2019.