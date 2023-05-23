Almost all tuna reared in Maltese fish farms is exported to Japan, fishing minister Anton Refalo said on Tuesday.

Replying to a parliamentary question by fellow Labour MP Davina Sammut Hili, the minister said Malta needs to explore new countries where to export its tuna product.

Currently, 95% of Malta's tuna goes to Japan, Refalo said, adding that this is a problem.

Refalo said Japan often re-exports Maltese aquaculture products to China for much higher prices. It should be Malta that exports its tuna to China, he added.

He also said that Malta should rear more fish species in its fish farms to further diversify the industry.

Fish feed should also be organic for the industry to be more sustainable, he said.

Infographic: National Statistics Office

Answering a separate question from PN MP Ivan Bartolo, Refalo said there are in Malta seven aquaculture operators in seven locations.

A total 16,410 tonnes of fish worth €210 million were sold by Maltese fish farms in 2021, according to the National Statistics Office.

But the fish farming industry is not without its controversies.

Sea sludge has been a regular occurrence on Maltese beaches for some years, reaching dramatic levels a few years ago. This prompted authorities to issue fines and enforcement orders against leading operators.

Although it has not disappeared, it now only makes periodical appearances.

A factory operated by Aquaculture Resources Limited, a company jointly set up by Malta’s largest tuna ranchers to process excess tuna into ingredients that can be exported, has also faced backlash from Birżebbuġa residents over foul smells.